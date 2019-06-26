Lawsuits: Dallas man charged in killings had more victims

byAssociated Press26 June 2019 17:40-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — Lawsuits allege a Dallas man already charged in the

The six lawsuits filed Tuesday in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood independent living facility accuse it of failing to keep residents safe. The lawsuits say plaintiffs anticipate Billy Chemirmir will soon be indicted in the deaths of the five women and one man.

A Dallas County district attorney’s office spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request to comment Wednesday. Dallas police had no comment Wednesday.

The Tradition said in a statement that safety has always been a priority.

Chemirmir has been in custody since March 2018 .

An attorney for Chemirmir did not immediately return a call for comment.

