Lawsuit: Abusive husband freed from jail to attack wife

Nation

Lawsuit: Abusive husband freed from jail to attack wife

by – 21 June 2019 10:30-04:00

EUPORA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman says a sheriff repeatedly freed her abusive husband from jail on weekends, when he tried to run her over, beat her unconscious and then drenched her body with sulfuric acid.

Felicia Robinson’s medical care since last year’s acid attack has cost nearly $900,000. Her federal lawsuit filed Monday accuses Webster County, former Sheriff Tim Mitchell and a former dispatcher of negligence.

Robinson says Mitchell should not have allowed her husband, Daren Patterson, to be freed on weekends to terrorize her. She says Patterson ultimately poured “Liquid Fire” drain cleaner on her, burning her face, neck, chest, arms, and leg. Mitchell resigned after being charged with a dozen felonies involving guns, drugs, and sex with inmates.

County officials didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press Friday.

___

Information from: WTVA-TV, http://www.wtva.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.