LAPD investigates officer’s actions in Costco shooting

Nation

LAPD investigates officer’s actions in Costco shooting

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department is gathering evidence and video footage in an administrative investigation into an off-duty officer who shot and killed a man who authorities say attacked him inside a Costco Wholesale warehouse store.

Los Angeles Police Commission President Steve Soboroff says Sunday it’s Chief Michel Moore’s decision whether to put the officer on leave but it remains unclear if that has happened.

The department doesn’t have any rule prohibiting off-duty officers from carrying firearms.

Authorities remained tight-lipped Sunday, not responding to requests for comment about what provoked the confrontation and whether anyone but the officer was armed. Two others were critically injured in the Friday night shooting in Corona, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.