LA detective charged with taping 37 men in ballpark restroom

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 21:42-04:00

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles police detective has been charged with secretly videotaping dozens of men inside a restroom at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Anaheim city attorney’s office says 42-year-old Ryan Caplette was charged Friday with 75 misdemeanor counts.

Prosecutors allege that Caplette was the man seen videotaping inside a stadium bathroom on June 8. He was off-duty at the time. Caplette was released after being placed under a citizen’s arrest.

Prosecutors allege that Caplette videotaped at least 37 people that day.

Caplette is charged with disorderly conduct that includes peeping with intent to invade privacy, secretly videotaping in a restroom and loitering.

Caplette couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. He has a court appearance scheduled for July 22.

An LAPD spokesman says Caplette has been assigned to paid home duty.

