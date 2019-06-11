LA County sheriff’s deputy critical after off-duty shooting

Nation

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 00:14-04:00

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been shot in the head in an off-duty attack at a Jack in the Box restaurant.

KNBC-TV says the deputy was hospitalized in critical condition after Monday’s attack in Alhambra, which may have occurred during a robbery.

Authorities are looking for a gunman who was seen driving away in a 2006 white Kia Sportage SUV with paper plates.

