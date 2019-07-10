Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in California

byAssociated Press10 July 2019 04:40-04:00

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by police officers near the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California.

KESQ-TV reports that the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Deputy Robyn Flores confirms the man had a knife and was waving it in the air when he was shot by officers about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Flores says the man was initially tased when he refused to comply with deputy’s commands. She says the deputies repeatedly asked the man to drop the knife and he refused, “leading to the deputy-involved shooting.”

Police did not identify the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

