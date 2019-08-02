Kentucky troopers fatally shoot man driving into police cars

byAssociated Press2 August 2019 10:21-04:00

MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a trooper fatally shot a man as he slammed his vehicle into police cars.

Police said in a statement that the shooting happened Thursday in Jackson County following a vehicle pursuit through three counties. The statement says the suspect, 54-year-old David N. Willoughby of Jeffersonville, was identified in the afternoon as a suspect in a slaying in Montgomery County.

Police said the pursuit began when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically. Police say they lost sight of him in a wooded area and were searching when he attempted to flee, hitting several police cars.

The statement says troopers were forced to fire and Willoughby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

