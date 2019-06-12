Kentucky State Police: Man killed, trooper hurt in shooting

Nation

Kentucky State Police: Man killed, trooper hurt in shooting

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 20:21-04:00

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a man was killed and a trooper injured in an exchange of gunfire at a house near where officers were serving a search warrant.

The man who was killed was one of several people who came out of the house after police arrived at a nearby location in Perry County on Monday evening. Police said the man was armed with a gun and refused to obey when told to drop the weapon. A news release from police said gunfire was exchanged, injuring one trooper and fatally wounding the armed man.

The injured trooper was hospitalized overnight.

Police didn’t identify the man who was killed or the injured trooper.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.