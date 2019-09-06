Kentucky man pleads not guilty in missing woman’s death

Nation

Kentucky man pleads not guilty in missing woman’s death

byAssociated Press6 September 2019 18:17-04:00

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case of a woman found dead six months after she went missing.

News outlets report 23-year-old David Sparks was arraigned Friday in Lancaster. He was indicted last month on murder and other charges in the death of 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock.

Police have said Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks. A tip about a foul odor led authorities to search property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County, where they discovered Spurlock’s remains .

Sparks’ lawyer, Erica Roland, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the indictment doesn’t mean her client is guilty. She says she’s not surprised someone was charged with murder because of the attention this case has received.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.