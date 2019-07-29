Kentucky man killed in paragliding crash on Florida lake

by – 29 July 2019 18:49-04:00

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man is dead following a paragliding accident in Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the fatal accident occurred Monday on Lake Beauclair near Mount Dora, where firefighters found a single-engine paraglider in the water. A witness said the paraglider appeared to be spinning out of control before the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Michael McGuire.

The Tavares Fire Department responded to a request for a water rescue. Firefighters reported two other paragliders landed safely on a nearby golf course.

