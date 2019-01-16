Kentucky coroner: Wrong-way driver in fatal crash was drunk

byAssociated Press16 January 2019 10:55-05:00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky official says the wrong-way driver who killed a vacationing Michigan family on Interstate 75 had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says in a statement that 41-year-old Joey Bailey of Georgetown had a .306 blood-alcohol content and was at fault in the crash that killed six people. The legal limit in Kentucky is .08.

Lexington police have said a pickup truck going southbound the northbound lanes struck a sport utility vehicle at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 and the SUV caught fire.

The crash killed five members of the Abbas family of Northville, Michigan: 42-year-old Issam, 38-year-old Rima, 14-year-old Ali, 13-year-old Isabella and 7-year-old Giselle. Bailey also died.

