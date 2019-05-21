Ken Cuccinelli joining Trump administration

by By JILL COLVIN , Associated Press21 May 2019 12:52-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ken Cuccinelli, the former attorney general of Virginia, will be joining the Trump administration.

A White House official confirms Cuccinelli will be taking a position at the Homeland Security Department, focusing on immigration. The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

The Associated Press first reported last month Trump was considering bringing on Cuccinelli as an “immigration czar” to coordinate immigration policy across federal agencies. But the official said Cuccinelli will not be assuming that role.

The hire comes as Trump is struggling with a migrant surge at the southern border that is straining federal resources.

Cuccinelli has in the past advocated for denying citizenship to the American-born children of parents living in the U.S. illegally.

He didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

