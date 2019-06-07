Kay Jewelers splits with worker who banned armed deputy

by –

(AP) — Kay Jewelers has split with a North Carolina store manager who wouldn’t allow a deputy to pick up an engagement ring because the deputy was wearing his service weapon.

The Charlotte Observer reports the store said on Facebook Thursday that the Statesville worker is no longer employed by the company. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said Wednesday that the deputy went to the store on his lunch break this week and left without the ring he’d purchased.

Campbell says the manager met the deputy at the door and told him he couldn’t enter while armed with his service weapon. Campbell says it’s against department policy to remove service weapons while in uniform.

The company says it’s now reinforcing store training regarding Customer First policies.

