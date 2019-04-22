Kansas zookeeper attacked by tiger is out of intensive care

by

(AP) — Officials say a Kansas zookeeper who was attacked by a Sumatran tiger is out of intensive care.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that city officials announced Monday that the Topeka Zoo employee’s condition has improved. Her name hasn’t been released.

The 7-year-old male tiger, named Sanjiv, attacked the woman Saturday morning in his outdoor habitat as several visitors watched. The tiger was lured away so the injured zookeeper could receive emergency aid.

Zoo director Brendan Wiley has said the zoo is conducting an investigation and will determine what protocol changes might be needed after talking to the injured worker. She has worked at the zoo since 2002 and has several years of experience with tigers.

The zoo has no plans to euthanize Sanjiv, who was back on display Sunday.

