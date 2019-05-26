Kansas City police say device thrown in parked SUV explodes

byAssociated Press26 May 2019 15:33-04:00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say someone threw an explosive device into an SUV parked outside of a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex right before it blew up.

The Kansas City Star reports that the explosion happened Sunday morning and damaged the Chevrolet TrailBlazer. No one was in the vehicle or was hurt by the blast.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler says his department has requested help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.

