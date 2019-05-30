‘Kai the Hitchhiker’ gets 57 years for beating man to death

Nation

‘Kai the Hitchhiker’ gets 57 years for beating man to death

byAssociated Press30 May 2019 13:58-04:00

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A man who gained internet fame as “Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker” has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the beating death of a New Jersey man.

Caleb McGillvary will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence under terms imposed Thursday.

The Alberta, Canada, native was convicted last month of killing 73-year-old lawyer Joseph Galfy at Galfy’s home in New Jersey in 2013.

Authorities said the two met in New York and the defendant stayed at Galfy’s home. McGillvary alleged he acted in self-defense following an attempted sexual assault. Prosecutors said his statements were inconsistent and also cited the victim’s extensive injuries.

The 30-year-old McGillvary gained online fame after describing in a TV interview how he used a hatchet to intervene in a 2012 assault on a California utility worker.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.