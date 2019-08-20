Jury selected in Florida parking lot shooting case

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Jurors and alternates have been sworn in for a manslaughter trial of a white man who fatally shot an unarmed black man during a dispute over a parking space in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports a jury of five men and one woman was seated Tuesday afternoon for 49-year-old Michael Drejka’s case. The two alternates are a man and woman. None of the jurors are black.

Prosecutors say Drejka confronted 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space in July 2018. Convenience store video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled a handgun and shot McGlockton as he backed away. McGlockton ran inside the store, where he collapsed and died.

Trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

