Jury returns guilty verdict in 4th trial of shooting suspect

by – 26 July 2019 14:29-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — A jury has found a man guilty in the shooting death of a Baltimore security guard, ending his fourth trial in the case.

The Baltimore Sun reports jurors on Friday found 27-year-old Keith Davis Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for shooting Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones as he walked to work in June 2015. Sentencing was scheduled for November.

Two previous trials ended in mistrials. A third trial led to a conviction that was overturned.

Defense attorneys argued that Baltimore police officers planted a gun on Davis after mistakenly thinking he was armed and chased him before they shot him.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby issued a statement after the verdict saying she hoped Jones’ family “can finally close this gruesome chapter of grief and find their path to healing.”

