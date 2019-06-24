Jury awards more than $3M in Michigan bogus epilepsy case

Nation

Jury awards more than $3M in Michigan bogus epilepsy case

by By ED WHITE , Associated Press24 June 2019 13:20-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $3 million to a woman who was misdiagnosed with epilepsy,

Jurors on Monday said Dr. Yasser Awaad breached the standard of care in his treatment of Mariah Martinez. Oakwood Medical Center was found negligent in its supervision of him.

Martinez says the verdict lifts a “big weight” from her shoulders. Lawyers for Awaad and Oakwood declined to comment.

Martinez, now 26 years old, was told she had epilepsy at age 9. Awaad said EEG tests that measure brain waves revealed abnormalities. But after four years, another doctor found her results were normal.

Awaad and Oakwood will likely ask that the jury’s award be reduced because it exceeds a cap under Michigan law.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.