Jury awards $3M to fired Planned Parenthood Arizona worker

Nation, State

Jury awards $3M to fired Planned Parenthood Arizona worker

by – 20 August 2019 15:51-04:00

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Planned Parenthood Arizona employee who claimed she was wrongfully fired after she reported unsafe medical practices has been awarded $3 million.

The Arizona Republic reported Monday that a Maricopa County jury returned the verdict Aug. 16 for Mayra Rodriguez.

Rodriguez claimed in her lawsuit against the organization that she was fired in 2017 after being falsely accused of having narcotics inside her desk.

The lawsuit says she made a series of complaints before she was terminated, including reporting a trend of patients who experienced complications after they were treated by the same doctor.

Planned Parenthood Arizona President Bryan Howard said in a statement the organization was disappointed by the verdict and they believe the former employee was fired for “failure to follow organization rules and procedures.”

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.