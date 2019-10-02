Jurors see autopsy photos of slain 9-year-old Chicago boy

Nation

Jurors see autopsy photos of slain 9-year-old Chicago boy

byAssociated Press2 October 2019 18:23-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of two men charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy have rested their case after showing jurors autopsy photographs.

During the 12-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that the two gang members charged with first-degree murder _ Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty _ plotted to kill fourth grader Tyshawn Lee because his father belonged to a rival gang they suspected of killing Morgan’s brother weeks earlier.

The autopsy photos included ones of the fatal shot to the boy’s head. And to remind jurors of the last helpless moments of Tyshawn’s life, prosecutors showed jurors photos of a bullet wound to the boy’s thumb, which they contend was struck when he tried to block the bullets.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.