Judge who was shot with another judge is charged in fight

Prosecutors announced grand jury indictments Friday against three people, including Clark County Judge Andrew Adams, about two months after an argument turned into a violent fight in Indianapolis.

Adams and another Clark County judge, Bradley Jacobs, were shot in May while in Indianapolis for a work-related conference. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and authorities don’t believe they were targeted because of their jobs.

Adams and Alfredo Vazquez were each charged with two felony counts of battery and other misdemeanors. The alleged gunman, Brandon Kaiser, was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and other crimes. Jacobs wasn’t charged.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have defense lawyers who could comment.