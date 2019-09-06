Judge: Texas not honoring settlement over hot prisons

Nation

Judge: Texas not honoring settlement over hot prisons

by By JUAN A. LOZANO , Associated Press6 September 2019 17:30-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge is expressing frustration that Texas officials don’t seem to be honoring a settlement of a lawsuit over oppressive heat at some state prison facilities.

During a court hearing Friday in Houston, U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison debated whether officials should be sanctioned by having them experience the same temperatures as inmates.

Ellison delayed a ruling on possible sanctions until he’s heard from officials, including prison wardens, at a hearing on Tuesday.

Last year’s settlement resolved a lawsuit filed in 2014 over temperatures at the Wallace Pack Unit, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

Attorneys for the inmates say prison officials are not adhering to the settlement.

A lawyer with the Texas Attorney General’s Office told Ellison officials are working to fix problems affecting the prisoners.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.