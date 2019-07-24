Judge rejects racketeering claims against President Trump

byAssociated Press24 July 2019 17:57-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected claims that President Donald Trump and his three eldest children broke federal racketeering laws when people lost money in a marketing company Trump promoted, though she let state claims proceed.

Wednesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield came after several individuals sued Trump, saying he falsely reassured them he had adequately researched the company, known as ACN.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Roberta Kaplan cheered the survival of state claims of false advertising, deceptive trade practices and fraud.

Trump endorsed the company in speeches and on “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Schofield rejected racketeering claims on grounds the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court did not sufficiently explain how Trump could have caused losses to individuals.

The lawsuit claimed victims lost at least $500 while some lost thousands of dollars.

