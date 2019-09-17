Judge refuses to free extremists who attacked protesters

byAssociated Press17 September 2019 15:14-04:00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to free members of a white supremacist group on bond while they appeal their convictions and prison sentences for attacking protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

U.S. District Judge Norman Moon on Tuesday ruled that Rise Above Movement members Benjamin Daley, Michael Miselis and Thomas Gillen haven’t adequately shown that releasing them wouldn’t pose a danger to others.

All three men pleaded guilty to riot conspiracy charges stemming from violence that erupted at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. In July, Moon sentenced them to prison terms ranging from 27 months to 37 months.

Prosecutors said the group members engaged in other racist and anti-Semitic activity before the rally.

