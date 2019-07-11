Judge OKs phone seizures in New York City bike path attack

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 17:41-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says prosecutors can show jurors at a terrorism trial the contents of two phones found in a truck used to kill eight people on a New York City bike path.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick ruled Thursday, rejecting efforts by lawyers for Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sah-YEE’-pawf) to toss out the evidence.

Broderick said a search warrant used to learn the contents of the phones was supported by probable cause.

Saipov will stand trial next year in the Oct. 31, 2017, attack. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Saipov was arrested after emerging from the truck carrying a pellet gun and a paintball gun and shouting an Arabic phrase meaning “God is Great.”

In his ruling, Broderick noted one of the phones was ringing when it was recovered.

