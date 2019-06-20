Judge halts immigration arrests at Massachusetts courts

by By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER , Associated Press20 June 2019 15:32-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has barred federal authorities from arresting people at Massachusetts courthouses for civil immigration violations while a lawsuit challenging the practice plays out.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued the decision Thursday in the lawsuit brought against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in April by public defenders and two Massachusetts prosecutors.

The lawsuit alleges the practice is scaring victims and defendants away from court and making it harder for prosecutors to hold people accountable.

The judge’s ruling blocks ICE from arresting people as they are arriving at, leaving or attending a court hearing.

It doesn’t affect the agency’s ability to arrest people on civil violations when they’re already in custody or detain people on criminal matters.

An ICE spokesman said the agency is reviewing the decision and “respects the ruling of the court.”

