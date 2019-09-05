Judge gives preliminary approval to Houston-area bail deal

Nation

Judge gives preliminary approval to Houston-area bail deal

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 17:32-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement in a lawsuit over the bail system in Texas’ most populous county which ensures that most people accused of misdemeanor offenses don’t languish in jail.

The bail system in Harris County, where Houston is located, had been deemed unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal following a 2016 lawsuit alleging poor misdemeanor defendants stayed behind bars because they couldn’t afford to pay for bail.

In an opinion issued Thursday, Rosenthal wrote the proposed settlement — announced in July — will help transform a bail system that caused “tens of thousands of constitutional violations.”

Harris County officials had previously given their approval to the settlement.

Final approval is expected to be discussed at a court hearing on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.