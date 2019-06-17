Judge declares mistrial on remaining counts in Benghazi case

by –

(AP) — A U.S. judge has declared a mistrial on 15 remaining charges against a Libyan militant who was found guilty last week of playing an instrumental role in the 2012 Benghazi attacks.

The mistrial in the case of Mustafa al-Imam was declared Monday in Washington after a jury could not reach a decision on 15 counts. The same jury last week found al-Imam guilty of two different counts, including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

Al-Imam is the second militant to stand trial in connection with the attacks that killed four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Ahmed Abu Khattala (hah-TAH’-lah), the head of an Islamist extremist militia who directed the attacks, was convicted in 2017 on terrorism-related charges but acquitted of murder. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.