Judge blocks deal to bar LGBT discrimination in adoptions

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 18:25-04:00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge says Michigan cannot stop faith-based adoption agencies that have state contracts from refusing to put children in LGBT homes for religious reasons.

District Judge Robert Jonker issued a preliminary injunction Thursday. He says Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel’s position targets the religious beliefs of St. Vincent Catholic Charities, and such agencies can continue working with the state while a lawsuit is litigated.

In March, Nessel and the American Civil Liberties of Michigan announced a settlement to resolve a suit filed by lesbian couples who alleged they had been turned away. Nessel says such denials are illegal discrimination.

Jonker said past statements by Nessel “raise a strong inference of a hostility toward a religious viewpoint.” Nessel’s office said she hadn’t reviewed the ruling or determined next steps.

