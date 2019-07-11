Judge barred from executions cases seeks justices’ recusal

Nation

Judge barred from executions cases seeks justices’ recusal

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 11:54-04:00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge who participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration the same day he blocked the state from using a lethal injection drug wants state Supreme Court justices to disqualify themselves from hearing his request to handle execution-related cases again.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen filed the petition Wednesday with the state Supreme Court, which prohibited him from handling execution cases after he was photographed lying on a cot outside the governor’s mansion during the demonstration in April 2017. A disciplinary panel last month dismissed an ethics case against Griffen over the demonstration, and Griffen has asked the court to allow him to preside over execution cases again.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson would have to appoint special justices to preside over Griffen’s case if the justices recuse themselves.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.