JFK’s legacy re-examined as 2 Kennedy milestones are marked

Nation

JFK’s legacy re-examined as 2 Kennedy milestones are marked

byAssociated Press27 May 2019 16:47-04:00

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The National Park Service is marking two Kennedy milestones this week.

On Wednesday, events are planned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site at JFK’s boyhood home in Brookline.

That same day would have been the slain president’s 102nd birthday.

Organizers say a special commemoration will be held starting at 10 a.m. with the theme, “What JFK means to me.” At 2 p.m., presidential biographers Fredrik Logevall, David Nasaw and Barbara Perry will participate in a panel discussion examining the legacy of the nation’s 35th president.

The park service leads tours of the house where the Kennedy family began its rise to national prominence.

Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.