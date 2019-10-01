Javelina rescued after stopping traffic on Phoenix freeway

byAssociated Press1 October 2019 15:20-04:00

PHOENIX (AP) — A baby javelina is recovering after a jaunt on a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the young javelina was one of two that brought traffic on State Route 51 to a standstill Monday afternoon.

DPS officials say troopers tried to round up the animals, which were on the northbound lanes.

Trooper Martin Sotelo managed to wrangle one javelina. The other ran off and eluded capture.

The rescued javelina was transported to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale for medical treatment.

Javelina, which look like wild boar, are native to desert environments.

