Jackie O’s island getaway hits the market for $65M

Nation

Jackie O’s island getaway hits the market for $65M

byAssociated Press28 June 2019 11:15-04:00

AQUINNAH, Mass. (AP) — The

Red Gate Farm in Aquinnah on the Massachusetts island was a sheep farm and hunting cabin when Kennedy Onassis bought it in 1979.

She added a more than 6,000-square-foot (557-square-meter), five-bedroom main residence and a two-story, four-bedroom guest house. The estate, which includes more than a mile of private beachfront, also has several other buildings.

The property is listed by Christie’s International Real Estate.

It has been maintained by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of Kennedy Onassis and President John F. Kennedy.

Caroline Kennedy in a statement said the estate was a perfect expression of her mother’s “romantic and adventurous spirit” and she hopes “a new family will treasure this place as we have for three generations.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.