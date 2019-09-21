Items linked to crime duo Bonnie & Clyde sold for $186K

byAssociated Press21 September 2019 18:13-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — Several personal items related to 1930s Texas outlaw Clyde Barrow have sold at a Boston auction for nearly $186,000.

RR Auction officials say the Bulova watch that Barrow wore when he and Bonnie Parker were killed in 1934 sold on Saturday for $112,500. Parker and Barrow were fatally shot by officers in Louisiana.

Auction house executive vice president Bobby Livingston says a sawed-off shotgun that was in the possession of the Barrow gang in 1933 sold for $68,750. The weapon was confiscated after a shootout in Joplin, Missouri, left two lawmen dead.

A draft of a Dallas police “wanted” poster for Barrow sold for $4,375.

All of the buyers wish to remain anonymous.

Bidding for a poetry book written by Parker reached about $25,000 before the consigner withdrew the lot.

