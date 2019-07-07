Iranian scientists accused of violating US sanctions

Nation

Iranian scientists accused of violating US sanctions

by By KATE BRUMBACK , Associated Press7 July 2019 08:46-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — An Iranian scientist who was coming to the U.S. for a prestigious visiting scientist position was arrested on arrival.

Prosecutors in Atlanta have accused professor Masoud Soleimani and two of his former students of conspiring and attempting to export biological materials from the U.S. to Iran without authorization in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Defense attorneys for the three argue no authorization was needed because the recombinant proteins are medical materials.

The proteins were seized from one of the scientists at the Atlanta airport as she traveled to Iran in September 2016. Prosecutors got an indictment in June 2018, and Soleimani was arrested in October.

The two former students — Mahboobe Ghaedi and Maryam Jazayeri — live in the U.S. and are free on bond. Soleimani remains in custody.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.