Iran says talks with US impossible; US says it wants talks

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 19:43-04:00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s U.N. ambassador says the situation in the Persian Gulf region is “very dangerous” and talks with the U.S. are impossible in the face of escalating sanctions and intimidation. The U.S. envoy says the Trump administration’s aim is to get Tehran back to negotiations.

Recent attacks on tankers and the downing of a U.S. drone played out in comments Monday before and after a closed U.N. Security Council meeting that provided sharply different views of the current situation. The session took place hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military figures with financial sanctions.

Iran’s U.N. ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called the new sanctions another indication of “U.S. hostility” toward the Iranian people.

