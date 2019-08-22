Investigators raid online Oklahoma charter school’s vendor

Nation

Investigators raid online Oklahoma charter school’s vendor

byAssociated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State investigators have raided a vendor for an online Oklahoma charter school whose enrollment, funding and some of its leaders are at the center of an investigation.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searched the home of a man who runs a nonprofit that works with Epic Charter Schools to provide coaching services for sports. The search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday raises new allegations of embezzlement, forgery and other violations against Epic co-founder and former superintendent David Chaney, chief financial officer Josh Brock, and two present and two former board members.

No charges have been filed, and Epic and its leadership have denied any wrongdoing. Epic attorney Chuck Richardson said the school and its officials will continue to cooperate with investigators.

The State Bureau of Investigation declined comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.