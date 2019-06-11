Investigators plans briefing on Manhattan chopper crash

Nation

Investigators plans briefing on Manhattan chopper crash

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are working to determine what caused a helicopter to

The National Transportation Safety Board scheduled a briefing for Tuesday afternoon.

The Monday crash killed the pilot, Tim McCormack. The former fire chief in upstate Clinton, New York, was an experienced pilot.

The crash shook the 750-foot (229-meter) AXA Equitable building, sparked a fire and forced office workers to flee.

The helicopter was flying in a driving downpour with low cloud cover and in tightly controlled airspace.

A flight restriction in effect since President Donald Trump took office bans aircraft from flying below 3,000 feet (914 meters) within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of Trump Tower, which is less than a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the crash site.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.