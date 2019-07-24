Insurers offer competing plan to rescue PG&E from bankruptcy
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Insurance companies that say Pacific Gas & Electric owes them more than $20 billion from wildfire claims want to take over the California utility and pull it out of bankruptcy.
The insurers filed court documents Tuesday to end PG&E’s exclusive right to file a reorganization plan.
They want the right to submit their own plan to wildfire victims and other PG&E creditors.
Their request came ahead of a Wednesday hearing when a bankruptcy judge is expected to consider a request by PG&E bondholders who want to submit a restructuring plan.
PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January to deal with an estimated $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires its equipment may have ignited in 2017 and 2018, including the wildfire in the Northern California town of Paradise and killed 85 people.
