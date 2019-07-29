Inexperience and speed cited in crash that killed 4 teens

by –

(AP) — State police say driver inexperience, distraction and speed were factors in a crash that killed four teenagers and injured a fifth.

Trooper Mark O’Donnell tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle the sole survivor of Saturday’s early morning crash in western New York was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

The crash in Burns killed 16-year-old driver Rebecca Earner, 16-year-old Ambra Eddleton, 14-year-old Justin Carpenter and 14-year-old Kyrstin Wolfanger. Sixteen-year-old Kelsi Bird remained hospitalized in satisfactory condition Monday.

O’Donnell says the sport-utility vehicle was going 50-60 mph when it hit an embankment and a tree. He says the teens had been driving around playing music and having fun, but no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Grief counseling was scheduled Monday and Tuesday at Dansville High School, where four of the teens were students.

