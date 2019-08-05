Indianapolis Jesuit school appeals archbishop’s decree

Indianapolis Jesuit school appeals archbishop’s decree

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 17:09-04:00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Jesuit high school that the Indianapolis Archdiocese

Brebeuf Preparatory School President the Rev. Bill Verbryke sent a letter to the school community Sunday saying the head of the Jesuits’ Midwest Province has asked the Congregation for Catholic Education in Rome to overrule a decree issued by Archbishop Charles Thompson in June saying the school “will no longer be identified or recognized” as Catholic.

Verbryke also says Thompson will allow himself and another Brebeuf priest to celebrate daily Mass in the school chapel before classes start but won’t permit other Masses during the upcoming school year.

Archdiocesan spokesman Greg Otolski confirmed the decision on Brebeuf’s Masses.

