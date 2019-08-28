Indiana just days away from legalized sports betting

by By TOM DAVIES , Associated Press28 August 2019 01:04-04:00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sports betting is just days away from becoming legal in Indiana and the state’s casinos are lining up to start collecting wagers.

Indiana becomes the 12th state with sports betting when a state law adopted this spring takes effect Sunday.

At least three Indiana casinos, those in East Chicago, Shelbyville and near Cincinnati, plan the opening of on-site sports wagering areas that day. Some others plan similar openings before the NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is set to vote Wednesday on approving sports wagering regulations. Eleven of the state’s 13 casinos and all three off-track betting parlors have received temporary sports betting licenses.

Indiana’s casinos hope to attract gamblers from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky as sports betting is not yet allowed in those states.

