Indiana archbishop defends firing of teacher in gay marriage

Nation

Indiana archbishop defends firing of teacher in gay marriage

byAssociated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis archbishop says his order that a

Archbishop Charles Thompson said during a Thursday news conference that he didn’t seek out information about the Cathedral High School teacher’s marriage but had a responsibility to ensure Catholic school employees are following church doctrine.

Cathedral leaders announced Sunday that they were terminating the teacher’s contract to avoid a split with the archdiocese. That decision came just days after Thompson issued a decree saying the archdiocese would no longer recognize Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School as Catholic because it insisted on keeping a teacher who’s in a same-sex marriage.

Opponents of Thompson’s decision planned a prayer protest later Thursday outside the archdiocese offices.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.