Immigrant siblings sentenced in death of cousin

Nation

Immigrant siblings sentenced in death of cousin

by – 26 June 2019 16:28-04:00

SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — Two siblings who authorities say were in the U.S. illegally are headed to prison after entering plea agreements in the slaying of a relative who worked with them at a Michigan dairy farm.

Francisca Vargas-Castillo was sentenced Wednesday in a Sanilac County courtroom to 20-40 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder and other charges. Leobardo Torres-Castillo received a 3-10-year sentence after pleading guilty to assault and other charges.

The body of 42-year-old Brica Flores-Rivera was found Sept. 1 in Buel Township, 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Detroit. Witnesses testified Vargas-Castillo beat and stabbed Flores-Rivera during what authorities described as a fight between them.

Prosecutor James Young says Flores-Rivera was the siblings’ cousin and they shared a trailer. All three were from Mexico.

.

___

Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.