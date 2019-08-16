Illinois trooper wounded while serving traffic stop warrant

byAssociated Press16 August 2019 07:24-04:00

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an Illinois State Police trooper who was

State police say officers with the search and arrest warrant were at a home in Wheeling about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when someone inside fired shots, striking the 32-year-old trooper. The 5-year veteran of the force was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

State police say the alleged shooter, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested and is being held pending formal charges.

A statement says the warrant for aggravated assault on a police officer and other allegations stemmed from a state police traffic stop in Interstate 294 about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Additional details weren’t immediately released.

