Illinois city pushing to demolish home where boy was killed

byAssociated Press31 July 2019 00:49-04:00

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois community is pushing to demolish the house where the parents who are charged in the slaying of their 5-year-old son allegedly beat the boy to death.

Crystal Lake’s special counsel says the community filed a complaint after inspectors found rodent infestation, mold and other code violations, and determined the house where Andrew “AJ” Freund lived when he was killed in April was uninhabitable.

Attorney David Pardys says the parents, Andrew Freund and Joann Cunningham, were served with the complaint at the McHenry County Jail where they’re being held on first-degree murder charges.

The boy’s death made national headlines when his body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area near the family home and the parents who had reported him missing were arrested.

