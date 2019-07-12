Iguana thrown in restaurant incident reunited with owner

Nation

Iguana thrown in restaurant incident reunited with owner

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 17:49-04:00

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An iguana that a man allegedly used as a weapon has been reunited with its rightful owner.

Painesville police say the iguana rejoined Jordan Piert and her family on Friday. The iguana had gotten away from the family last year while they were moving to Virginia.

The lizard was in the news in April after a man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and animal cruelty after pulling it from under his shirt and throwing the animal at a restaurant manager in northeast Ohio. WJW-TV in Cleveland reports that Piert read a story about the charges and then contacted the Lake Humane Society, which used photos and other records to confirm her claim.

The man has pleaded not guilty. The iguana has recovered from a fractured leg.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.