‘I know I am’: Sheriff’s worker fired over racist admission

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 05:33-04:00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s employee has been fired over a video that shows him confronting a 19-year-old Latina for speaking Spanish at a McDonald’s and then admitting to being a racist.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher tells reporters that the man has been fired from the department, but declined to identify the man or provide his job title. The expletive-filled video shared on Twitter shows the white man confronting Cristina Riofrio for speaking Spanish to her friends, saying she probably came over on a boat.

At one point, Riofrio says “I’m videoing this. You’re a racist,” to which the man replies, “I know I am.” Riofrio says the man shouldn’t be proud of that fact just before an off-screen employee tells the man he needs to leave.

