I-94 in Wisconsin reopens following fiery, fatal crash

Nation

I-94 in Wisconsin reopens following fiery, fatal crash

byAssociated Press

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Interstate 94 has reopened in southeastern Wisconsin after a fiery, fatal crash involving two semis and several other vehicles closed lanes in both directions.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound lanes reopened early Thursday after repairs were made to the roadway. Southbound lanes reopened late Wednesday.

The two semis burst into flames near Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, killing both drivers and setting other vehicles on fire. Authorities say a southbound semi hit a construction barrier, overcorrected and crashed into the median. That caused three northbound cars to crash, injuring two people.

Another semi traveling north went into a ditch while trying to avoid hitting the vehicles that had just crashed. Both trailers burst into flames and set other cars on fire, sending dark plumes of smoke into the sky.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.